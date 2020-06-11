Thursday’s Midday Movers: Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Calamp Crop (CAMP), Cormedix (CRMD), United States Steel (X), Pan American Silver (PAAS)

So far Thursday, June 11, NASDAQ is down -2.99% and the S&P is down -6.54%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), United States Steel (X – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Chesapeake Energy is up 29.18% in midday trading to $19.26. Shares opened today at $14.91. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 10.66% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Sell rating on CHK. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Calamp Crop is down -8.82% in midday trading to $7.34. Shares opened today at $8.05. The company has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.05, marking a 12.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore assigned a Buy rating on CAMP, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 49% from current levels. Separately, on March 26, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9,067 worth of CAMP shares and purchased $186.7K worth of CAMP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Calamp Crop has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cormedix is down -8.65% in midday trading to $5.60. Shares opened today at $6.13. The company has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.00, marking a 112.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 96% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $38.5K worth of CRMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

United States Steel is down -8.3% in midday trading to $8.51. Shares opened today at $9.28. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.80, marking a -37.50% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson upgraded X to Hold, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 40% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 1, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $47.4K worth of X shares.

Pan American Silver is down -7.95% in midday trading to $26.29. Shares opened today at $28.56. The company has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $30.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.98, marking a -5.53% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Pi Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on PAAS, with a price target of C$40.00, which represents a potential upside of 40% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 21, National Bank’s Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$43.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.08M worth of PAAS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

