Thursday’s Midday Movers: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Cormedix (CRMD), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Renesola (SOL), LendingClub (LC)

So far Thursday, March 11, NASDAQ is up 3.5% and the S&P is up 2.82%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report) and LendingClub (LC – Research Report).

AVEO Pharma is down -27.3% in midday trading to $12.94. Shares opened today at $17.80. The company has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $15.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.75, marking a 27.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Willey maintained a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $22.00, which represents a potential upside of 24% from where the stock is currently trading.

Cormedix is up 13.37% in midday trading to $9.75. Shares opened today at $8.60. The company has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.63, marking a 128.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 16% from current levels.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 10.49% in midday trading to $11.38. Shares opened today at $10.30. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Renesola is up 8.83% in midday trading to $15.78. Shares opened today at $14.50. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.25, marking a -8.62% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SOL and a price target of $14.50, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is up 7.87% in midday trading to $12.89. Shares opened today at $11.95. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.25, marking a -5.86% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on LC, with a price target of $13.00, which implies an upside of 9% from current levels. Separately, on December 31, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

