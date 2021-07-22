Thursday’s Midday Movers: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Microvision (MVIS), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), 3D Systems (DDD)

So far Thursday, July 22, NASDAQ is up 0.06% and the S&P is up 0.4%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report) and 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is down -7.47% in midday trading to $22.54. Shares opened today at $24.36. The company has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $57.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.70, marking a 9.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Hold rating on ACAD, with a price target of $26.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 8, RBC’s Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $32.00.

Peabody Energy Comm is up 6.08% in midday trading to $10.99. Shares opened today at $10.36. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $11.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.17, marking a -40.44% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $7.00, which implies a downside of 32% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.34K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -5.8% in midday trading to $14.29. Shares opened today at $15.17. The company has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Fuelcell Energy is down -5.24% in midday trading to $6.69. Shares opened today at $7.06. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 27.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 11, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

3D Systems is down -5.2% in midday trading to $26.08. Shares opened today at $27.51. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a -9.12% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on May 12, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $35.53K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

