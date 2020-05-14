Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Wells Fargo (WFC), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Chimera Investment (CIM), ArcelorMittal (MT), MGM Resorts (MGM)

So far Thursday, May 14, NASDAQ is up 1.94% and the S&P is up 4%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Wells Fargo (WFC – Research Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), Chimera Investment (CIM – Research Report), ArcelorMittal (MT – Research Report) and MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report).

Wells Fargo is up 10.56% in midday trading to $24.40. Shares opened today at $22.07. The company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.18, marking a 54.87% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty downgraded WFC to Sell, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Credit Suisse’s Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $40.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Wells Fargo has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

AVEO Pharma is up 9.62% in midday trading to $8.55. Shares opened today at $7.80. The company has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 28.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 28% from current levels.

Chimera Investment is up 9.44% in midday trading to $7.77. Shares opened today at $7.10. The company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.63, marking a 91.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on CIM, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 69% from current levels. Separately, on April 28, Barclays’ Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ArcelorMittal is up 9.3% in midday trading to $8.46. Shares opened today at $7.74. The company has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.97, marking a 93.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Luke Nelson maintained a Hold rating on MT, with a price target of EUR8.50, which implies an upside of 10% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, KeyBanc’s Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MGM Resorts is up 8.71% in midday trading to $13.30. Shares opened today at $12.23. The company has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.64. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.13, marking a 40.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on MGM, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a potential upside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 1, Nomura’s Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $22.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on MGM Resorts has been positive based on 66 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>