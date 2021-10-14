Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Voxeljet (VJET), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Ambarella (AMBA), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Omeros (OMER)

So far Thursday, October 14, NASDAQ is up 0.52% and the S&P is up 2.94%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA – Research Report), Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) and Omeros (OMER – Research Report).

Voxeljet is down -11.67% in midday trading to $8.78. Shares opened today at $9.94. The company has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 60.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen maintained a Buy rating on VJET, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 61% from where the stock is currently trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is up 7.61% in midday trading to $51.02. Shares opened today at $47.41. The company has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.00, marking a 18.12% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Buy rating on WBA, with a price target of $68.00, which implies an upside of 43% from current levels. Separately, on September 24, Credit Suisse’s A.J. Rice reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00.

Ambarella is up 6.47% in midday trading to $165.45. Shares opened today at $155.40. The company has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $169.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $149.17, marking a -4.01% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on AMBA, with a price target of $160.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on September 1, Robert W. Baird’s Tristan Gerra reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $125.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ambarella has been positive based on 70 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -6.14% in midday trading to $15.74. Shares opened today at $16.77. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.67, marking a -0.60% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes upgraded BTU to Buy, with a price target of $22.00, which implies an upside of 31% from current levels. Separately, on September 22, Jefferies Co.’s Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.71M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Omeros is up 6.06% in midday trading to $7.88. Shares opened today at $7.43. The company has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 61.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph downgraded OMER to Sell. Separately, on October 6, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $19.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

