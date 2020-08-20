Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Voxeljet (VJET), Tesla (TSLA), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), SunPower (SPWR)

So far Thursday, August 20, NASDAQ is up 4.76% and the S&P is up 2.29%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report) and SunPower (SPWR – Research Report).

Voxeljet is up 8.8% in midday trading to $5.44. Shares opened today at $5.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Tesla is up 7.17% in midday trading to $1994.00. Shares opened today at $1860.68. The company has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1923.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $1295.00, marking a -30.40% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy maintained a Hold rating on TSLA, with a price target of $1400.00, which implies a downside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on August 4, Citigroup’s Itay Michaeli maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $550.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.82M worth of TSLA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 63 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ballard Power Systems is down -5.94% in midday trading to $15.05. Shares opened today at $16.00. The company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $21.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.49, marking a 34.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Bank analyst Rupert Merer upgraded BLDP to Buy, with a price target of C$26.36, which represents a potential upside of 65% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 18, TD Securities’ Aaron Macneil initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Organovo Holdings is down -5.58% in midday trading to $8.97. Shares opened today at $9.50. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.98K worth of ONVO shares.

SunPower is down -4.85% in midday trading to $11.38. Shares opened today at $11.96. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.61, marking a -28.01% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $5.30, which represents a potential downside of 56% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 6, Credit Suisse’s Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $122.9K worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

