September 17, 2020   Industrial Goods

Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Voxeljet (VJET), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), United States Steel (X), Continental Resources (CLR), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, September 17, NASDAQ is up 1.32% and the S&P is up 0.81%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Voxeljet (VJETResearch Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report), United States Steel (XResearch Report), Continental Resources (CLRResearch Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLFResearch Report).

Voxeljet is down -12.35% in midday trading to $7.10. Shares opened today at $8.10. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -11.71% in midday trading to $14.62. Shares opened today at $16.56. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 14.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Sell rating on INO, with a price target of $11.00, which reflects a potential downside of -34% from last closing price. Separately, on September 9, The Benchmark Company’s Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $36.00.

United States Steel is up 9.57% in midday trading to $8.36. Shares opened today at $7.63. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.45, marking a -2.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson maintained a Hold rating on X, with a price target of $7.36, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on June 17, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00.

Continental Resources is up 7.24% in midday trading to $14.51. Shares opened today at $13.53. The company has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $40.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.31, marking a 20.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CLR and a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 33% from current levels. Separately, on September 9, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $68.99K worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 6.69% in midday trading to $6.70. Shares opened today at $6.28. The company has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.75, marking a -8.44% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth assigned a Hold rating on CLF, with a price target of $5.25, which represents a potential downside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 14, B.Riley FBR’s Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

