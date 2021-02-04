Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: The ExOne Company (XONE), Xoma (XOMA), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Cormedix (CRMD)

So far Thursday, February 4, NASDAQ is up 0.18% and the S&P is up 1.8%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report) and Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report).

The ExOne Company is down -15.46% in midday trading to $34.45. Shares opened today at $40.75. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $38.41. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a -58.28% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts initiated coverage with a Buy rating on XONE and a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential downside of 51% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on The ExOne Company has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is up 10.98% in midday trading to $43.59. Shares opened today at $39.28. The company has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $46.00, marking a 17.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $56.00, which implies an upside of 43% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been neutral based on 23 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is up 10.75% in midday trading to $6.94. Shares opened today at $6.27. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 219.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy downgraded BCLI to Hold, with a price target of , which represents a potential upside of 219% from where the stock is currently trading.

Himax Technologies is down -10.61% in midday trading to $10.28. Shares opened today at $11.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.38, marking a -9.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Nomura analyst Donnie Teng upgraded HIMX to Buy, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 17, Northland Securities’ Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.50.

Cormedix is up 9.73% in midday trading to $16.46. Shares opened today at $15.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a -33.33% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist analyst Joon Lee maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 133% from current levels.

