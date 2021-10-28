Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Stem Inc (STEM), Plug Power (PLUG), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Civeo (CVEO)

So far Thursday, October 28, NASDAQ is up 0.39% and the S&P is up 1.87%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report) and Civeo (CVEO – Research Report).

Stem Inc is down -14.91% in midday trading to $22.85. Shares opened today at $26.86. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Plug Power is up 9.13% in midday trading to $38.00. Shares opened today at $34.82. The company has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.36, marking a 24.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $45.00, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 20, Truist’s Tristan Richardson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $36.00.

Fuelcell Energy is up 8.83% in midday trading to $7.64. Shares opened today at $7.02. The company has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a 4.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which represents a potential downside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Ballard Power Systems is up 8.72% in midday trading to $17.70. Shares opened today at $16.28. The company has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.10, marking a -7.25% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist analyst Tristan Richardson initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BLDP and a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on August 31, Wolfe Research’s Steve Fleishman initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of C$16.00.

Civeo is up 6.89% in midday trading to $22.79. Shares opened today at $21.32. The company has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $25.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 45.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating on CVEO, with a price target of $31.00, which implies an upside of 45% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Civeo has been negative based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

