Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Marathon Oil (MRO), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Cytosorbents (CTSO), MGM Resorts (MGM)By Carrie Williams
So far Thursday, August 5, NASDAQ is up 0.21% and the S&P is up 0.6%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report), Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report), Cytosorbents (CTSO – Research Report) and MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report).
Sarepta Therapeutics is up 9.18% in midday trading to $78.34. Shares opened today at $71.75. The company has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $116.56, marking a 62.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bank of America Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on SRPT, with a price target of $122.00, which represents a potential upside of 70% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Credit Suisse’s Judah Frommer maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $75.00.
Marathon Oil is up 7.91% in midday trading to $12.00. Shares opened today at $11.12. The company has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.73, marking a 41.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara assigned a Buy rating on MRO, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 13, Citigroup’s Scott Gruber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Marathon Oil has been negative based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Himax Technologies is down -7.65% in midday trading to $13.53. Shares opened today at $14.65. The company has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.50, marking a 46.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse analyst Jerry Su maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading.
Cytosorbents is up 7.42% in midday trading to $7.53. Shares opened today at $7.01. The company has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 99.71% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on CTSO, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 85% from where the stock is currently trading.
MGM Resorts is up 7% in midday trading to $39.59. Shares opened today at $37.00. The company has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $45.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $49.83, marking a 34.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies Co. analyst David Katz assigned a Buy rating on MGM, with a price target of $56.00, which represents a potential upside of 51% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 28, Goldman Sachs’ Stephen Grambling upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $43.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on MGM Resorts has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.