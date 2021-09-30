September 30, 2021   Basic Materials   No comments

Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Macy’s (M), Altria Group (MO), Cytokinetics (CYTK), Himax Technologies (HIMX)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, September 30, NASDAQ is down -0.19% and the S&P is down -5.41%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Peabody Energy Comm (BTUResearch Report), Macy’s (MResearch Report), Altria Group (MOResearch Report), Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report) and Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 7.17% in midday trading to $14.34. Shares opened today at $13.38. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 7.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Jefferies Co. analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.71M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Macy’s is down -6.17% in midday trading to $22.52. Shares opened today at $24.00. The company has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $25.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.27, marking a 1.12% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Gordon Haskett analyst Charles Grom upgraded M to Buy, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 38% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 26, UBS’s Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.51K worth of M shares and purchased $26.48K worth of M shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Macy’s has been negative based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Altria Group is down -5.78% in midday trading to $45.63. Shares opened today at $48.43. The company has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $53.33, marking a 10.12% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bank of America Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski maintained a Buy rating on MO. Separately, on August 2, Barclays’ Gaurav Jain maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $45.00.

Cytokinetics is up 5.37% in midday trading to $35.88. Shares opened today at $34.05. The company has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $35.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $45.33, marking a 33.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $45.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on July 20, Goldman Sachs’ Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00.

Himax Technologies is up 5.27% in midday trading to $10.79. Shares opened today at $10.25. The company has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.67, marking a 13.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Vertical Group analyst Jon Lopez downgraded HIMX to Sell, with a price target of $7.50, which represents a potential downside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 5, Robert W. Baird’s Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

