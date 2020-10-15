Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Ocwen Financial (OCN), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Alcoa (AA), Capstone Turbine (CPST), GoPro (GPRO)

So far Thursday, October 15, NASDAQ is up 2.69% and the S&P is up 2.67%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report) and GoPro (GPRO – Research Report).

Ocwen Financial is up 9.43% in midday trading to $29.35. Shares opened today at $26.82. The company has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $27.90. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $237.4K worth of OCN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ocwen Financial has been positive based on 31 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is down -9.22% in midday trading to $15.27. Shares opened today at $16.82. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 18.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Alcoa is up 8.17% in midday trading to $12.39. Shares opened today at $11.45. The company has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $23.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.38, marking a 25.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on AA, with a price target of $14.00, which implies an upside of 22% from current levels. Separately, on September 15, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $64.98K worth of AA shares.

Capstone Turbine is up 7.64% in midday trading to $5.92. Shares opened today at $5.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 45.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 45% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 2, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

GoPro is up 6.62% in midday trading to $7.09. Shares opened today at $6.65. The company has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.08. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.60, marking a -15.79% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on GPRO, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on August 7, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.00.

