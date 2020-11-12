Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Novavax (NVAX), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Biocept (BIOC), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Canadian Natural (CNQ)

So far Thursday, November 12, NASDAQ is down -4.63% and the S&P is down -2.95%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), Biocept (BIOC – Research Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report) and Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report).

Novavax is up 7.67% in midday trading to $92.35. Shares opened today at $85.77. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $199.75, marking a 132.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $223.00, which implies an upside of 160% from current levels. Separately, on November 10, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $75.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Capstone Turbine is up 6.6% in midday trading to $5.49. Shares opened today at $5.15. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.50, marking a 45.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 55% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Biocept is up 6.52% in midday trading to $5.39. Shares opened today at $5.06. The company has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 295.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on BIOC, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 295% from current levels.

Kandi Technologies is up 5.83% in midday trading to $6.72. Shares opened today at $6.35. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Canadian Natural is down -5.19% in midday trading to $19.90. Shares opened today at $20.99. The company has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.68, marking a 12.82% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Scotia Bank analyst Jason Bouvier maintained a Buy rating on CNQ, with a price target of C$33.00, which implies an upside of 57% from current levels. Separately, on October 20, Morgan Stanley’s Benny Wong maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$31.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.34M worth of CNQ shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been negative based on 175 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

