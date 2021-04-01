Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Microvision (MVIS), Renesola (SOL), Celldex (CLDX), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

So far Thursday, April 1, NASDAQ is up 0.81% and the S&P is up 1.32%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report).

Microvision is down -9.63% in midday trading to $15.51. Shares opened today at $17.16. The company has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Renesola is down -8.48% in midday trading to $11.44. Shares opened today at $12.50. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 18.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is up 8.1% in midday trading to $22.29. Shares opened today at $20.62. The company has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $30.17. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.33, marking a 66.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 75% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fuelcell Energy is down -6.41% in midday trading to $14.32. Shares opened today at $15.30. The company has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.17, marking a -26.99% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Northcoast Research analyst Tom Hayes initiated coverage with a Hold rating on FCEL. Separately, on March 5, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goodrich Petroleum is up 6.34% in midday trading to $10.06. Shares opened today at $9.46. The company has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 79.70% potential upside from current levels.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>