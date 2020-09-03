Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Macy’s (M), Celldex (CLDX), Plug Power (PLUG), Cree (CREE), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Thursday, September 3, NASDAQ is down -16.78% and the S&P is down -10.52%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Macy’s (M – Research Report), Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Cree (CREE – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

Macy’s is up 9.46% in midday trading to $7.75. Shares opened today at $7.08. The company has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.86, marking a -17.23% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on M, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Goldman Sachs’ Alexandra Walvis maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.00.

Celldex is down -8.94% in midday trading to $11.25. Shares opened today at $12.36. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 37.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plug Power is down -8.7% in midday trading to $11.76. Shares opened today at $12.88. The company has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $14.35. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.12, marking a -5.90% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $14.00, which implies an upside of 9% from current levels. Separately, on August 14, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.52M worth of PLUG shares and purchased $2.3M worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive based on 96 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cree is down -7.27% in midday trading to $60.93. Shares opened today at $65.71. The company has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $69.13, marking a 5.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Citigroup analyst Amanda Scarnati maintained a Hold rating on CREE, with a price target of $71.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on August 19, Morgan Stanley’s Craig Hettenbach maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $74.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $492.6K worth of CREE shares and purchased $273.4K worth of CREE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cree has been positive based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ballard Power Systems is down -7.15% in midday trading to $14.16. Shares opened today at $15.25. The company has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $21.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.57, marking a 41.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Bernstein Research analyst Neil Beveridge initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BLDP and a price target of $22.00, which implies an upside of 44% from current levels. Separately, on July 6, National Bank’s Rupert Merer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.46M worth of BLDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 85 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

