July 30, 2020   Consumer Goods   No comments

Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Kandi Technologies (KNDI), MobileIron (MOBL), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Dynavax (DVAX), uniQure (QURE)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, July 30, NASDAQ is up 5.66% and the S&P is up 1.5%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Kandi Technologies (KNDIResearch Report), MobileIron (MOBLResearch Report), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMOResearch Report), Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report) and uniQure (QUREResearch Report).

Kandi Technologies is down -41.15% in midday trading to $9.75. Shares opened today at $16.56. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

MobileIron is up 17.77% in midday trading to $7.09. Shares opened today at $6.02. The company has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.08, marking a 1.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle maintained a Buy rating on MOBL, with a price target of $8.25, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Barclays’ Raimo Lenschow maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.00.

Sangamo Biosciences is up 9.28% in midday trading to $11.31. Shares opened today at $10.35. The company has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.67, marking a 51.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Nicole Germino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SGMO and a price target of $22.00, which represents a potential upside of 113% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 19, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Dynavax is up 7.71% in midday trading to $8.38. Shares opened today at $7.78. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 97.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 157% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

uniQure is up 7.65% in midday trading to $40.09. Shares opened today at $37.24. The company has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $76.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $70.38, marking a 88.99% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Mizuho analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Hold rating on QURE, with a price target of $61.00, which represents a potential upside of 64% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 25, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey’s Robyn Karnauskas maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $90.00.

