Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Hess (HES), Plug Power (PLUG), Apache (APA), Phillips 66 (PSX), Rite Aid (RAD)

So far Thursday, July 9, NASDAQ is down -1.29% and the S&P is down -3.3%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Hess (HES – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Apache (APA – Research Report), Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report) and Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report).

Hess is down -8.41% in midday trading to $44.87. Shares opened today at $48.99. The company has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.70, marking a 15.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston maintained a Sell rating on HES, with a price target of $52.00, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 29, UBS’s Lloyd Byrne maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $49.00.

Plug Power is down -6.63% in midday trading to $8.73. Shares opened today at $9.35. The company has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.77, marking a 4.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays analyst Moses Sutton downgraded PLUG to Hold, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 24, B.Riley FBR’s Christopher Van Horn maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.58M worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive based on 80 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Apache is down -6.33% in midday trading to $12.13. Shares opened today at $12.95. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.35, marking a 3.09% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $12.00, which implies a downside of 7% from current levels. Separately, on June 15, Citigroup’s Scott Gruber upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Phillips 66 is down -6.22% in midday trading to $60.02. Shares opened today at $64.00. The company has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $91.50, marking a 42.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong maintained a Buy rating on PSX, with a price target of $90.00, which represents a potential upside of 41% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 23, Jefferies Co.’s Christopher Sighinolfi downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $78.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $172.8K worth of PSX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Phillips 66 has been positive based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is down -6.18% in midday trading to $16.69. Shares opened today at $17.79. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.50, marking a -1.63% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained a Hold rating on RAD, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>