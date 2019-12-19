Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Rite Aid (RAD), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Omeros (OMER), Amarin (AMRN)

So far Thursday, December 19, NASDAQ is up 1.09% and the S&P is up 0.89%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Omeros (OMER – Research Report) and Amarin (AMRN – Research Report).

Goodrich Petroleum is up 13.06% in midday trading to $10.23. Shares opened today at $9.05. The company has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 65.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $14.00, which implies an upside of 55% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $956K worth of GDP shares.

Rite Aid is up 6.82% in midday trading to $11.74. Shares opened today at $10.99. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Aerie Pharma is up 6.54% in midday trading to $23.78. Shares opened today at $22.32. The company has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.63, marking a 86.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AERI and a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 61% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $976.8K worth of AERI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been positive based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Omeros is up 5.88% in midday trading to $14.39. Shares opened today at $13.59. The company has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $20.92. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.67, marking a 88.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 84% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $100.8K worth of OMER shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 5 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Amarin is up 5.63% in midday trading to $21.28. Shares opened today at $20.15. The company has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $26.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.56, marking a 46.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi maintained a Hold rating on AMRN, with a price target of $28.00, which implies an upside of 39% from current levels. Separately, on December 16, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Louise Chen maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Amarin has been positive based on 69 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

