Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Etsy (ETSY), Quinstreet (QNST), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Nvidia (NVDA), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

So far Thursday, November 4, NASDAQ is up 0.13% and the S&P is up 0.45%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Etsy (ETSY – Research Report), Quinstreet (QNST – Research Report), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report), Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX – Research Report).

Etsy is up 16.83% in midday trading to $275.81. Shares opened today at $236.07. The company has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $255.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $248.50, marking a 5.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies Co. analyst John Colantuoni maintained a Buy rating on ETSY, with a price target of $275.00, which represents a potential upside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Roth Capital’s Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $195.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.28M worth of ETSY shares and purchased $4.8M worth of ETSY shares.

Quinstreet is down -14.56% in midday trading to $15.20. Shares opened today at $17.79. The company has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.50, marking a 43.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barrington Research analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on QNST, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 41% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Quinstreet has been negative based on 47 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Sangamo Biosciences is up 14.54% in midday trading to $10.79. Shares opened today at $9.42. The company has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.25, marking a 83.12% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on SGMO, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on August 26, H.C. Wainwright’s Patrick Trucchio assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

Nvidia is up 9.65% in midday trading to $298.57. Shares opened today at $272.29. The company has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $267.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $245.60, marking a -9.80% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating on NVDA, with a price target of $320.00, which represents a potential upside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 19, Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $185.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.09M worth of NVDA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Nvidia has been negative based on 71 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is down -8.73% in midday trading to $5.02. Shares opened today at $5.50. The company has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.00, marking a -9.09% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Hold rating on LXRX. Separately, on August 30, Citigroup’s Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

