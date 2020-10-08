Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Plains All American (PAA)

So far Thursday, October 8, NASDAQ is down -2.27% and the S&P is up 0.18%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report) and Plains All American (PAA – Research Report).

Cytokinetics is down -11.23% in midday trading to $15.49. Shares opened today at $17.45. The company has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $30.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $39.71, marking a 127.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $31.00, which represents a potential upside of 78% from where the stock is currently trading.

Capstone Turbine is down -9.68% in midday trading to $5.69. Shares opened today at $6.30. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.75, marking a -8.73% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels. Separately, on October 2, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Kandi Technologies is up 9.29% in midday trading to $7.88. Shares opened today at $7.21. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Intercept Pharma is down -7.6% in midday trading to $38.41. Shares opened today at $41.57. The company has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $76.82, marking a 84.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on ICPT, with a price target of $56.00, which implies an upside of 35% from current levels. Separately, on October 2, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $140.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2,995 worth of ICPT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been negative based on 99 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Plains All American is up 7.57% in midday trading to $6.25. Shares opened today at $5.81. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $20.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.13, marking a 74.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott upgraded PAA to Buy, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 38% from current levels. Separately, on September 22, Piper Sandler’s Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

