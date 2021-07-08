Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Curis (CRIS), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), Microvision (MVIS), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Thursday, July 8, NASDAQ is up 0.43% and the S&P is up 2.61%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Curis (CRIS – Research Report), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Curis is up 8.62% in midday trading to $7.62. Shares opened today at $7.02. The company has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.25, marking a 231.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 285% from where the stock is currently trading.

Clean Energy Fuels is up 7.82% in midday trading to $9.03. Shares opened today at $8.38. The company has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $19.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 43.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on CLNE. Separately, on May 10, Needham’s Vikram Bagri initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $47.57M worth of CLNE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is up 7.39% in midday trading to $15.40. Shares opened today at $14.34. The company has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peabody Energy Comm is up 7.2% in midday trading to $9.68. Shares opened today at $9.03. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.17, marking a -42.75% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Jefferies Co. analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $8.00, which implies a downside of 11% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $120.7K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novavax is up 7.18% in midday trading to $192.00. Shares opened today at $179.14. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $249.60, marking a 39.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $286.00, which represents a potential upside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $153K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 53 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>