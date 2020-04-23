Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Zogenix (ZGNX), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Apache (APA), Vipshop (VIPS)

So far Thursday, April 23, NASDAQ is up 0.2% and the S&P is up 0.31%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report), Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report), Apache (APA – Research Report) and Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report).

Chesapeake Energy is up 12.6% in midday trading to $24.75. Shares opened today at $21.98. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $636.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.25, marking a -7.87% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Schmitz downgraded CHK to Sell, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential downside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Zogenix is up 8.24% in midday trading to $28.63. Shares opened today at $26.45. The company has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.23. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $49.38, marking a 86.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes assigned a Buy rating on ZGNX, with a price target of $65.00, which implies an upside of 146% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $51.18K worth of ZGNX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Zogenix has been positive based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Gilead Sciences is down -7.38% in midday trading to $76.10. Shares opened today at $82.16. The company has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $77.19, marking a -6.05% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC analyst Brian Abrahams reiterated a Buy rating on GILD, with a price target of $85.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on April 21, Credit Suisse’s Evan Seigerman maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $938.8K worth of GILD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Gilead Sciences has been negative based on 66 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Apache is up 7.23% in midday trading to $10.53. Shares opened today at $9.82. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $36.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.96, marking a 52.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $7.00, which reflects a potential downside of -29% from last closing price. Separately, on March 20, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes upgraded the stock to Buy . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $218.1K worth of APA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Apache has been positive based on 70 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Vipshop is down -7.07% in midday trading to $16.31. Shares opened today at $17.55. The company has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.83, marking a 1.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Merrill Lynch analyst Eddie Leung upgraded VIPS to Buy. Separately, on March 9, UBS’s Jerry Liu maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00.

