Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Chesapeake Energy (CHK), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Amarin (AMRN), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Helmerich & Payne (HP)

By Carrie Williams

So far Thursday, April 30, NASDAQ is down -1.95% and the S&P is down -1.84%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Chesapeake Energy (CHKResearch Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report), Amarin (AMRNResearch Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMMResearch Report) and Helmerich & Payne (HPResearch Report).

Chesapeake Energy is down -27.22% in midday trading to $17.59. Shares opened today at $24.17. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $588.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.25, marking a -16.22% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Schmitz downgraded CHK to Sell, with a price target of $10.00, which reflects a potential downside of -59% from last closing price. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

AVEO Pharma is up 23.06% in midday trading to $6.35. Shares opened today at $5.16. The company has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a 16.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $6.00, which represents a potential upside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading.

Amarin is down -10.39% in midday trading to $7.42. Shares opened today at $8.28. The company has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.13. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.67, marking a 77.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on AMRN, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on April 14, Citigroup’s Joel Beatty maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $133.2K worth of AMRN shares.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 9.01% in midday trading to $8.59. Shares opened today at $7.88. The company has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 52.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Hold rating on NMM, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 52% from where the stock is currently trading.

Helmerich & Payne is down -8.82% in midday trading to $19.64. Shares opened today at $21.54. The company has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.15, marking a 21.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Scotia Bank analyst Vaibhav Vaishnav downgraded HP to Hold, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential downside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 3, RBC’s Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Helmerich & Payne has been positive based on 53 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

