Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: Celldex (CLDX), BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), Vipshop (VIPS), Shake Shack (SHAK), Monitronics International (SCTY)

So far Thursday, June 24, NASDAQ is down -0.08% and the S&P is up 0.15%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT – Research Report), Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report), Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report) and Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report).

Celldex is up 9.13% in midday trading to $33.10. Shares opened today at $30.33. The company has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.00, marking a 18.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $36.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels.

BP Prudhoe Bay is down -8.78% in midday trading to $5.92. Shares opened today at $6.49. The company has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Vipshop is up 8.05% in midday trading to $19.73. Shares opened today at $18.26. The company has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $46.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.17, marking a 65.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap maintained a Buy rating on VIPS, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 92% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 20, Nomura’s Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

Shake Shack is up 7.87% in midday trading to $108.95. Shares opened today at $101.00. The company has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $103.45, marking a 2.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas assigned a Buy rating on SHAK, with a price target of $124.00, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels. Separately, on May 10, Deutsche Bank’s Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $95.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $205K worth of SHAK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Shake Shack has been negative based on 69 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Monitronics International is up 7.16% in midday trading to $8.12. Shares opened today at $7.58. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

