Thursday’s Highlights at Noon: BlackBerry (BB), Ebix (EBIX), First Majestic Silver (AG), 3D Systems (DDD), Renesola (SOL)

So far Thursday, January 28, NASDAQ is up 7.15% and the S&P is up 5.14%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Renesola (SOL – Research Report).

BlackBerry is down -15.77% in midday trading to $16.40. Shares opened today at $19.47. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.11, marking a -58.35% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotia Bank analyst Paul Steep downgraded BB to Sell, with a price target of C$10.82, which implies a downside of 44% from current levels. Separately, on December 18, RBC’s Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.72M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 87 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ebix is down -14.48% in midday trading to $52.17. Shares opened today at $61.00. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $64.14. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $747.6K worth of EBIX shares.

First Majestic Silver is down -14.32% in midday trading to $15.91. Shares opened today at $18.57. The company has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.45, marking a -22.19% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, BMO analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on AG, with a price target of C$14.50, which implies a downside of 22% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.97M worth of AG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been negative based on 94 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

3D Systems is down -13.91% in midday trading to $35.08. Shares opened today at $40.75. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $44.17. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.80, marking a -39.14% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Berenberg Bank analyst Kenneth Vallace downgraded DDD to Hold, with a price target of $30.00, which reflects a potential downside of -26% from last closing price. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $281.5K worth of DDD shares.

Renesola is down -13.6% in midday trading to $20.78. Shares opened today at $24.05. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -50.10% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential downside of 50% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $14.67M worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>