Thryv Holdings (THRY) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Thryv Holdings (THRY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.07, close to its 52-week high of $36.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 77.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thryv Holdings with a $42.00 average price target.

Thryv Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THRY in relation to earlier this year.

Thryv Holdings Inc provides digital marketing services and software as service(SaaS) management tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments which include Marketing services and SaaS. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Marketing services which include Print yellow pages(PYP), Internet yellow pages(IYP), Search Engine Optimization(SEM), and other digital media solutions including display advertising, SEO tools, and stand-alone websites. SaaS segment consists of the Thryv platform and Thryv Leads and add-ons.