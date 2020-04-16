Thor Industries (THO) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating on Thor Industries (THO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Fox Factory Holding, and Nautilus Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thor Industries with a $65.67 average price target, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on April 14, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Thor Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and net profit of $28.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.29 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THO in relation to earlier this year.

Thor Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. The North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles segment comprises of Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach. The European Recreational Vehicles segment refers to Erwin Hymer Group’s (ECG) motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, urban vehicles, and other related products and services. The company was founded by Peter Busch Orthwein and Wade F. B. Thompson on July 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.