ThinkEquity Reiterates Buy on Lantern Pharma Shares, Sees 124% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on Monday, ThinkEquity analyst Ashok Kumar reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)with a price target of $25, which represents a potential upside of 124% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Ashok Kumar has a yearly average return of 5.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Kumar has a average return when recommending LTRN, and is ranked #1908 out of 6897 analysts.

With a return potential of 115.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $24.00.

