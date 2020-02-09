Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on February 7, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Thermon Group Holdings (THR – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.99, close to its 52-week low of $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, West has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 34.9% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Baker Hughes Company, and Pacific Drilling SA.

Thermon Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Thermon Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $687.4M and has a P/E ratio of 32.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).