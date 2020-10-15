Theratechnologies (THTX) Receives a Buy from Mackie Research

Uncategorized

In a report issued on September 10, Andre Uddin from Mackie Research reiterated a Buy rating on Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.22.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $7.02 average price target, representing a 251.0% upside. In a report issued on September 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Uddin is ranked #382 out of 7018 analysts.

Based on Theratechnologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.16 million and GAAP net loss of $5.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.