TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report issued on December 20, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TherapeuticsMD with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on TherapeuticsMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $35.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TXMD in relation to earlier this year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.