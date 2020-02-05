February 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMDResearch Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 26.5% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Electrocore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TherapeuticsMD is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TherapeuticsMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $39.39 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019