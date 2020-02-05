TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released yesterday, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 26.5% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Electrocore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TherapeuticsMD is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TherapeuticsMD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $39.39 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products for women. Its technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.