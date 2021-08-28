The VP, U.S. Operations of GSI Technology is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP, U.S. Operations of GSI Technology (GSIT – Research Report), Ping Tak Wu, exercised options to sell 30,000 GSIT shares at $4.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $159K.

Based on GSI Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.79 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,209,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.08 million. Currently, GSI Technology has an average volume of 67.86K. GSIT’s market cap is $140 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.70.

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.