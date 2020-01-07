The VP, Treasurer, Secretary & CFO of Rgc Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the VP, Treasurer, Secretary & CFO of Rgc Resources (RGCO – Research Report), Paul Nester, exercised options to buy 2,500 RGCO shares at $12.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $31.58K.

This recent transaction increases Paul Nester’s holding in the company by 10.98% to a total of $708.1K. Following Paul Nester’s last RGCO Buy transaction on February 07, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.00 and a one-year low of $25.63. RGCO’s market cap is $226.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.01.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $259.2K worth of RGCO shares and purchased $31.58K worth of RGCO shares. The insider sentiment on Rgc Resources has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

