The VP & Treasurer of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the VP & Treasurer of Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report), Steven Etzel, sold shares of ROK for $229.9K.

Following Steven Etzel’s last ROK Sell transaction on August 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.2%. In addition to Steven Etzel, 4 other ROK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rockwell Automation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.67 billion and had a net profit of $261 million. The company has a one-year high of $238.49 and a one-year low of $115.38. Currently, Rockwell Automation has an average volume of 465.85K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.18, reflecting a 3.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.15M worth of ROK shares and purchased $115.7K worth of ROK shares. The insider sentiment on Rockwell Automation has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Etzel’s trades have generated a -8.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.