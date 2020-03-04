The VP & Treasurer of Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Treasurer of Dish Network (DISH – Research Report), Kyle Kiser, sold shares of DISH for $331.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $44.66 and a one-year low of $30.45. DISH’s market cap is $17.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.66.

The insider sentiment on Dish Network has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.