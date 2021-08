The VP, Treasurer and CFO of Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ: CPRX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Treasurer and CFO of Catalyst Pharma (CPRX – Research Report), Alicia Grande, bought shares of CPRX for $530.4K.

This recent transaction increases Alicia Grande’s holding in the company by 50.38% to a total of $2.63 million. Following Alicia Grande’s last CPRX Buy transaction on November 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Catalyst Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.37 million and quarterly net profit of $12.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.61 million and had a net profit of $9.78 million. Currently, Catalyst Pharma has an average volume of 713.79K. CPRX’s market cap is $584 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Starting in November 2020, CPRX received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.58M worth of CPRX shares and purchased $1.36M worth of CPRX shares. The insider sentiment on Catalyst Pharma has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.