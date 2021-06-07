The VP-Tax of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE: HY) is Selling Shares

Today, the VP-Tax of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY – Research Report), Gregory Breier, sold shares of HY for $186.2K.

Following Gregory Breier’s last HY Sell transaction on September 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 13.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $102.17 and a one-year low of $34.52. HY’s market cap is $1.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.30. Currently, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average volume of 27.48K.

The insider sentiment on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has been negative according to 157 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks. It designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts marketed primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.