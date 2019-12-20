The VP, Strategy, Research and DT of Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Strategy, Research and DT of Steelcase (SCS – Research Report), Sara Armbruster, sold shares of SCS for $98.9K.

Following Sara Armbruster’s last SCS Sell transaction on September 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Steelcase’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $955 million and quarterly net profit of $53.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $901 million and had a net profit of $36.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.02 and a one-year low of $13.96. Currently, Steelcase has an average volume of 693.06K.

The insider sentiment on Steelcase has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sara Armbruster’s trades have generated a -9.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Steelcase, Inc. engages in the provision of furnishing solutions, and architecture, furniture, and technology products. It operates through following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Others. The Americas segment serves customers in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America.