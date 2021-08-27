The VP, Strategy, Planning and Dev of The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Strategy, Planning and Dev of The Andersons (ANDE – Research Report), Anne Rex, sold shares of ANDE for $103.1K.

Based on The Andersons’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.27 billion and quarterly net profit of $43.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.89 billion and had a net profit of $30.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.41 and a one-year low of $16.36. ANDE’s market cap is $1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The insider sentiment on The Andersons has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Andersons, Inc. is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients; corncob-based products; and pelleted lime and gympsum products. The Retail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.