The VP, Strategy and IR of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP, Strategy and IR of Stryker (SYK – Research Report), Katherine Ann Owen, sold shares of SYK for $1.71M.

Following Katherine Ann Owen’s last SYK Sell transaction on July 29, 2015, the stock climbed by 89.7%. In addition to Katherine Ann Owen, one other SYK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stryker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and quarterly net profit of $493 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 billion and had a net profit of $412 million. The company has a one-year high of $226.31 and a one-year low of $124.54. SYK’s market cap is $69.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.40.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $204.69, reflecting a -7.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.71M worth of SYK shares and purchased $9,694 worth of SYK shares. The insider sentiment on Stryker has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.