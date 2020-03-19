The VP & Secretary of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Secretary of Murphy Oil (MUR – Research Report), Ted Botner, bought shares of MUR for $98.4K.

Following this transaction Ted Botner’s holding in the company was increased by 392.54% to a total of $281K. In addition to Ted Botner, 7 other MUR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Murphy Oil’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $757 million and GAAP net loss of $71.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $665 million and had a net profit of $103 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.13 and a one-year low of $4.50. MUR’s market cap is $716.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.66.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $39.87K worth of MUR shares and purchased $1.97M worth of MUR shares. The insider sentiment on Murphy Oil has been positive according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries.