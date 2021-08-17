The VP & Secretary of FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP & Secretary of FS KKR Capital (FSK – Research Report), Stephen Sypherd, bought shares of FSK for $57.48K.

Following this transaction Stephen Sypherd’s holding in the company was increased by 35.1% to a total of $221.2K. Following Stephen Sypherd’s last FSK Buy transaction on June 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

Based on FS KKR Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $871 million and quarterly net profit of $865 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-50,000,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $55 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.41 and a one-year low of $14.22. FSK’s market cap is $6.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on FS KKR Capital has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.