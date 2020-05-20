The VP Sales of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Sales of Cal-Maine Foods (CALM – Research Report), Charles Jeff Hardin, sold shares of CALM for $41.63K.

Following Charles Jeff Hardin’s last CALM Sell transaction on April 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $46.65 and a one-year low of $30.74. Currently, Cal-Maine Foods has an average volume of 206.39K.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers. The company was founded by Fred R. Adams Jr. in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.