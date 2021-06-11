The VP Operations of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the VP Operations of Good Times Restaurants (GTIM – Research Report), Scott Lefever, sold shares of GTIM for $78.46K.

Over the last month, Scott Lefever has reported another 3 Sell trades on GTIM for a total of $295.2K.

Based on Good Times Restaurants’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.19 million and quarterly net profit of $1.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.32 and a one-year low of $1.05. GTIM’s market cap is $52.68 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.60.

The insider sentiment on Good Times Restaurants has been neutral according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.