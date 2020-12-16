The VP of T Rowe Price is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP of T Rowe Price (TROW – Research Report), Christopher Alderson, exercised options to sell 8,100 TROW shares at $75.99 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.21M.

Following Christopher Alderson’s last TROW Sell transaction on August 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on T Rowe Price’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $643 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 billion and had a net profit of $546 million. The company has a one-year high of $154.33 and a one-year low of $82.51. TROW’s market cap is $34.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $150.63, reflecting a -1.1% downside.

Christopher Alderson’s trades have generated a -9.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.