The VP of Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ: SBGI) is Buying Shares

Today, the VP of Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI – Research Report), Frederick G. Smith, bought shares of SBGI for $4.06M.

This is Smith’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Sinclair Broadcast’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $893 million and had a net profit of $206 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.57 and a one-year low of $10.58. SBGI’s market cap is $1.24B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.63.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through the Local News and Marketing Services, and Sports segments.