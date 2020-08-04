The VP of Pool is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP of Pool (POOL – Research Report), Melanie Housey, exercised options to sell 2,250 POOL shares at $37.13 a share, for a total transaction value of $702K.

Following Melanie Housey’s last POOL Sell transaction on August 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 121.2%. In addition to Melanie Housey, 4 other POOL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pool’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $327.61 and a one-year low of $160.35. Currently, Pool has an average volume of 307.23K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $298.50, reflecting a 6.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pool has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.