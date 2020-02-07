The VP of Paccar is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the VP of Paccar (PCAR – Research Report), Marco Davila, exercised options to sell 6,200 PCAR shares at $67.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $482.6K.

Following Marco Davila’s last PCAR Sell transaction on July 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $83.41 and a one-year low of $62.13. PCAR’s market cap is $26.87B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.29.

PCAR is a controversial stock, with 3 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Three different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts, Financial Services, and Other.