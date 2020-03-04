The VP of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the VP of MGP Ingredients (MGPI – Research Report), Michael Rodger Buttshaw, bought shares of MGPI for $20.2K.

Following this transaction Michael Rodger Buttshaw’s holding in the company was increased by 4.27% to a total of $506.4K. In addition to Michael Rodger Buttshaw, 2 other MGPI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $88.99 and a one-year low of $26.88. MGPI’s market cap is $503.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.09. Currently, MGP Ingredients has an average volume of 259.30K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.